Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew, with former England manager Sam Allardyce the early favourite to replace him at Selhurst Park. A club statement on Thursday confirmed that the former Newcastle manager has been asked to step down from his post. “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” said chairman Steve Parish. Crystal Palace target Levante’s Roger Martí as Newcastle stand firm over Mitrovic Pardew, who signed a new long-term contract in the summer after leading Palace to the FA Cup final in May, is expected to receive a payoff in the region of £5m. Palace paid around £2.5m compensation to Newcastle when he left them last year.