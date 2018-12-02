  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics CSOs condemn detention of Deji Adeyanju – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Human rights groups and a lawyer have condemned the arrest and detention of Deji Adeyanju, a political activist, and two others, by the police.

Mr Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, was arrested on Wednesday morning at a protest tagged ‘Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy’ …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2U8qhNW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Dpt Adm

Dpt Adm

Member
#2
#2
This to inform the General Republic that individuals can order Dan-gote3x Cement directly from the Cement Plant at a promo price of 1000 Naira per bag and Rice for 6,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira per bag,minimum for purchase is 100 bags and above. Call the manager Pastor Johnson on 07036781838 for booking and delivery.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top