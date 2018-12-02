Human rights groups and a lawyer have condemned the arrest and detention of Deji Adeyanju, a political activist, and two others, by the police.
Mr Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, was arrested on Wednesday morning at a protest tagged ‘Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy’ …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2U8qhNW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, was arrested on Wednesday morning at a protest tagged ‘Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy’ …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2U8qhNW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]