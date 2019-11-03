It seems the relationship between reality tv star, Mercy Eke and club owner, Cubana Chief Priest is strained at the moment.
The Night-life king who threw his weight around for Mercy and canvassed for votes and support for her, deleted all her photos from his social media and unfollowed her....
