April 18, 2019 was a bloody day residents of Olokonla and Ogombo communities at Abraham Adesanya area of Eti-Osa Local Government Area Lagos State, will never forget in a hurry.
On that day, the fragile peace, which had characterised the communities, shattered, leaving decapitated bodies on …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WBpuGa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
On that day, the fragile peace, which had characterised the communities, shattered, leaving decapitated bodies on …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WBpuGa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]