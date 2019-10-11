Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics CUPP alleges plot against Atiku’s appeal at Supreme Court – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday alleged that the Federal Government had been mounting undue pressure on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, to accept a list of some persons allegedly selected to be members of …

atiku.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2B36S8I

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top