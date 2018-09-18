The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) says some security agencies are working to provide cover for lawmakers who want a change of leadership at the national assembly.
CUPP is the umbrella body of the parties that formed an alliance with the target of defeating Buhari in 2019. In …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2xsLWpF
Get More Nigeria Political News
CUPP is the umbrella body of the parties that formed an alliance with the target of defeating Buhari in 2019. In …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2xsLWpF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]