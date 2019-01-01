Curvy junk-in-the-trunk Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal celebrates her birthday today and she took to social media to shares stunning photos to usher in the new phase of her life, which interestingly happens to be a new year.
The actress who made it clear that it is not only a phase …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2EZnnWD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress who made it clear that it is not only a phase …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2EZnnWD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]