The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), on Thursday approved the redeployment of 48 comptrollers of Customs. The redeployment, according to a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Joseph Attah, is part of measures aimed at repositioning the Customs for effective and efficient service delivery. The statement said the redeployment was also in line with the ongoing reforms in the service, adding that it would also assist to check smuggling and block revenue leakages in the country. The statement gave the identities of some of those affected as M. J. Madugu, who was redeployed from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara to the Ogun Command; E. A. Udo-aka, who was moved from Investigation to Oyo/Osun Command; and K. Isiyaku, who was redeployed from Tariff and Trade to Port Harcourt 1, among others. The statement read in part, “In a major re-jigging of the service for effective and efficient service delivery the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has approved the redeployment of 48 comptrollers of Customs. “The redeployment is in line with the ongoing reforms of the service.” The statement added that the comptroller-general’s compliance team had been disbanded and a new team reconstituted. The new compliance team, it added, was divided into three teams for the western axis, northern axis and eastern axis.