Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is celebrating his birthday this Thursday, November 21. The accomplished singer and father of three beautiful children would turn 27.
Davido's fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma, took to social media to celebrate his birthday...
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2QAw6nQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Davido's fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma, took to social media to celebrate his birthday...
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2QAw6nQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 28.4 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[85]