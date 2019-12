Risqua Muhammed, a son to the former Nigerian Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, on Monday said his late father left only N7,000 in his bank account despite being the nation’s number one citizen. He spoke during the unveiling of the statue of his late father at the entrance of the post-graduate hall of residence at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state which is known as Murtala Muhammed Hal