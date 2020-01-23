A dad killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide.
US border guard Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, who customs officer at Orlando International Airport in Florida, was found dead at home on Thursday along with wife, Marielis Soto, 38, and …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3c3DyR0
Get more World News
US border guard Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, who customs officer at Orlando International Airport in Florida, was found dead at home on Thursday along with wife, Marielis Soto, 38, and …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3c3DyR0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[113]