World Dad shoots wife and two sons dead after sharing family photo from Disney World - Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A dad killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

US border guard Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, who customs officer at Orlando International Airport in Florida, was found dead at home on Thursday along with wife, Marielis Soto, 38, and …

dad.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3c3DyR0

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[113]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top