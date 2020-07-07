Dadaboy Ehiz, Beverly Osu, Do2dtun – Moet Abebe’s Friends Turned Up for Her Birthday
TV Host with the most, Moet Abebe turned a year older on the 29th of July. To celebrate her 31st birthday, she had a private dinner with a couple of her celebrity friends, like Clarence Peters, Osas Ighodaro, Beverly Osu, Do2dtun, MC Lively, VJ Adams, Nancy Isime, Sheye Banks, Dadaboy Ehiz, and...
