Metro Daddy Freeze drags Pastor Ashimolowo into fake resurrection video – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The controversial Nigerian media personality, popularly known as ‘Daddy Freeze’, has shared a video of KICC Pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo publicly endorsing the shamed ‘resurrection pastor’ Alph Lukau during a visit to his ministry in South Africa in October 2018.

Lukau has been in the news this week, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EGXYjR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top