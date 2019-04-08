Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news of the death of Brighton Elliot Moyo, the Zimbabwean man who was controversially resurrected from the dead by South African Prophet, Alph Lukau.
According to Daddy Freeze, the man’s death after the faked one proves that God cannot …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UqDhSM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Daddy Freeze, the man’s death after the faked one proves that God cannot …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UqDhSM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]