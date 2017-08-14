After the Redeemed Christian Church of God banned aso ebi and ungodly engagements in the church, Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has tackled its General Overseer Pastor Adeboye in an Instagram post. According to Daddy Freeze, the ban has no spiritual backing. Here's what he wrote; "Dear Pastor Adeboye, kindly show me, with scriptural backing, what a 'Godly' wedding practice is. While we are at this, let's keep it in perspective, that the only wedding Jesus attended in the Bible, had alcoholic wine, while the RCCG forbids alcoholic wine. If Jesus attended a Godly wedding that had alcohol, and RCCG considers alcohol 'ungodly', I wonder what the basis is, for differentiating between the Godly and the ungodly for the RCCG and upon this assertion, the leadership of the #FreeTheSheeple movement hereby challenges the leadership of the RCCG to a biblical debate titled 'What is a Godly wedding' God bless us all! ~FRZ"