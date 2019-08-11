Daimler is reportedly going to be slapped with a huge fine, which can range between 800 million to 1 billion euros ($897 million to $1.12 billion), by German authorities over emissions-related violations.
German magazine Der Spiegel claims that the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has discovered …
Read more via news – Carscoops – https://ift.tt/2N2q8L1
Get more World News
German magazine Der Spiegel claims that the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has discovered …
Read more via news – Carscoops – https://ift.tt/2N2q8L1
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]