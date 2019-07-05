Busola Dakolo has demanded that the founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, apologise for allegedly defiling her.
Mrs Dakolo in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pen a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.
