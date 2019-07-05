JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Dakolo Demands Apology And N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo – Court Papers Reveal - Channels Tv

#1
Busola Dakolo has demanded that the founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, apologise for allegedly defiling her.

Mrs Dakolo in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pen a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.



fato.PNG

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top