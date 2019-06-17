Sports Dalung blames NFF for Super Eagles’ AFCON funding problem – Newtelegraph

#1
The former minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation failed to include the Africa Cup of Nations tournament budget in its 2019 programmes sent to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Dalung’s reaction followed a recent newspaper report …



read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Feqd9x

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top