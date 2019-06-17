The former minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation failed to include the Africa Cup of Nations tournament budget in its 2019 programmes sent to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
Dalung’s reaction followed a recent newspaper report …
read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Feqd9x
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Dalung’s reaction followed a recent newspaper report …
read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Feqd9x
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]