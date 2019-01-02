The Nigerian Prison Service has barred friends and family members from visiting Deji Adeyanju in Kano prison. The order came after a meeting between the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and officials of the Nigerian Prison Service. Deji was rearrested and charged for culpable homicide by the Nigerian Police,
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GR0Cqs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
