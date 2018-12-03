The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) at the weekend concluded the re-certification, safety and technical audit of Dana Air operations. Spokesman of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, who disclosed this, said airworthiness and safety inspectors of the apex regulatory body undertook total review.....
