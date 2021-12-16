Advertise on NB
Affordable opportunities to promote your business to Nigerians
ad

Across Nigeria Dana Power Bank 10400 Mah LED Display IPHONE&MICRO INPUT - ₦ 3,050


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
Dana Power Bank 10400 Mah LED Display IPHONE&MICRO INPUT

Z8AxBJekictPqYC.jpg

Ger details from Jumia Nigeria using the link below:

kol.jumia.com

Power Bank 10400 Mah LED Display IPHONE&MICRO INPUT

1. Power bank battery technology tips: All power banks use rechargeable batteries based on lithium technology. Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer batteries are most commonly used for power banks. Battery technology is the key to many new developments: everything from mobile phones to electric...
kol.jumia.com kol.jumia.com
 

Similar threads

siteadmin
Across Nigeria Nexus 16" Standing Fan - NX 4400B - Black - ₦ 6,490
Replies
0
Views
293
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Across Nigeria Wireless stereo Bluetooth Earpod_ Sport Stereo Sound Touch Control (₦ 4,500)
Replies
0
Views
296
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Across Nigeria Power Bank 40,000mAh With Fast Android Charger & Mosquito Repellent Wristband - ₦3,990
Replies
0
Views
295
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Lagos Jumia - Cashier Ikeja Way, Dolphin Estate, Lagos, Nigeria - Contract
Replies
0
Views
372
siteadmin
siteadmin
E
Politics [LIST] Buhari’s undeniable Achievements in five years – Presidency
Replies
0
Views
3K
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

Top