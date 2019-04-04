Politics Dangote asks northern governors to emulate el-Rufai –TheCable

#1
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, says northern Nigeria needs the like of Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, to bridge development habits between the region and other parts of the country. Dangote spoke on Wednesday as a guest at the fourth edition of the Kaduna economic and investment submit (KADINVEST). The …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CRWqCi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[115]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top