Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Dangote Cement Leads as Trading Value Soars 290% to N19bn – Thisdaylive

#1
High trading in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc yesterday lifted the volume and value of transactions at the stock market despite the continued dominance of the bears.

The volume and value of trading rose by 49.5 per cent and 290 per cent respectively, to 363.2 million …

dangote.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2M7EJna

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top