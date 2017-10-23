Submit Post Advertise

Business Dangote Controls 65% of Domestic Cement Market

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 12:32 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Dangote Cement has maintained its dominance in the Nigeria domestic cement market with 65 per cent of the total market volume.

    According to the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the plant has doubled the size of the cement sector in the country.

    dangote.JPG

    Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Onne van der Weijde, says Pan-African operations are performing strongly with excellent sales growth in Cameroon, Ethiopia and Senegal.

    The company attributes the increase in sales to strong brand recognition, increased point of sales branding, improvements in sales and marketing strategies to higher visibility through trade shows.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 12:32 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Dangote Controls Domestic
    1. Lequte
      Business

      Dangote Launches Rice Farming Project For Unemployed Nigerian Graduates

      Lequte, Oct 15, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,213
      Lequte
      Oct 15, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      The Secret Of My Successful Businesses - Dangote

      RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,007
      immaculate
      Oct 10, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Dangote to Invest $4.6Bn In 4 Agricultural Sectors

      RemmyAlex, Sep 26, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      754
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 26, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Dangote At UNGA, Prays That Oil Prices Remain Low

      RemmyAlex, Sep 20, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      859
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 20, 2017
    5. siteadmin
      Business

      Why Dangote Group's 10-year Tax Incentive is a Good Idea - Dolapo Oni

      siteadmin, Sep 18, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      589
      siteadmin
      Sep 18, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Business

      REVEALED: How Dangote Got Control of 43% of Nigerian Stock Market

      Lequte, Mar 9, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,109
      Lequte
      Mar 9, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Bad Loan: Union Bank Moves to Take Control of Sani Dangote's Company

      Lequte, Jul 24, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,990
      Lequte
      Jul 24, 2015

    Comments