The Dangote Group says upon completion of its refinery, it will dedicate 53 per cent of the capacity to the production of petrol. This translates to dedicating 344,500 barrels of its projected 650,000 barrels per day refining capacity to the production of petrol.
The President and Chief Executive Officer, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2Oxi2wg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The President and Chief Executive Officer, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2Oxi2wg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]