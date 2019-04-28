Metro Dangote, El-Rufai At Dino Melaye’s Convocation In ABU Zaria – Video – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Nigerian senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye bag Master Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Abu Zaria University.

Business tycoon, Aliko Dangote and Governor of Kaduna, Ahmed El-Rufai were also spotted at the convocation ceremony.....


Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – http://bit.ly/2GOoPLR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top