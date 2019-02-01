Metro Dangote Gas Explosion Kills 2 Welders In Benue (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
The worst has happened.Simon & Uzochukwu Egbogu, from Obodo-Okwe in Ikenga Ogidi in idemili North L. G.A of Anambra state have been killed by gas explosion.

According to report, the duo are victims of gas tank explosion belonging to Dangote cement...



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2UA1py6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top