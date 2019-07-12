Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have pledged $75,000 for every goal scored by the Super Eagles in their remaining games.
The Super Eagles team had earlier gotten $75,000 from Aiteo Group, for the three goals scored in their 3-2 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16. …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2O4IcpZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Super Eagles team had earlier gotten $75,000 from Aiteo Group, for the three goals scored in their 3-2 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16. …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2O4IcpZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]