Business Dangote, Ovia, Elumelu, Others Named Nigeria’s Top 10 Philanthropists – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Top10 magazine, Nigeria’s foremost monthly publication has released the list of Nigeria’s top 10 philanthropists, under the title, “Top 10 Philanthropists behind Nigeria’s Largest Private Foundations”.

In the latest edition of the magazine which looks at the stakes and contributions of Nigeria’s largest private foundations, the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JQ3J3i

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top