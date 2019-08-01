JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Dangote Redeems $50,000 Pledge To Super Eagles (Photo) – Nairaland

#1
The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has redeemed his $50,000 pledge to the Super Eagles.

Dangote, who was represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, presented the cheque to the national team officials at his office, in Ikoyi, Lagos. It …

dangote.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/333s8rG

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top