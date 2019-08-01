The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has redeemed his $50,000 pledge to the Super Eagles.
Dangote, who was represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, presented the cheque to the national team officials at his office, in Ikoyi, Lagos. It …
