Aliko Dangote, while speaking with Bloomberg Market magazine, has revealed his intention to invest about $20bn to $50bn in the renewable energy and petrochemical industries in U.S and Europe. According to him, 60% of his future investments will be situated outside Africa. The 60-year-old Nigerian cement tycoon aims to move into these regions for the first time in 2020 after completing almost $5 billion of agricultural projects and an $11 billion oil refinery in Nigeria. He has in the last five years diversified both geographically and into new industries. He announced last month that he would invest $4.6bn within the next 3 years in sugar, rice and dairy production Dangote, who is worth $11.6bn, according to the Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, has refuted reports he plans to invest in the telecom industry on go into politics. He maintained that he will stick to the businesses he his familiar with.