Business Dangote: We’ll create 150,000 jobs with our investment in sugar production – TheCable

#1
Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, says his investment in the sugar sector will create 150,000 jobs and place Nigeria on the global map of sugar producers.

Dangote said this on Monday in Lagos during the 2018 Dangote Customers Celebration and Food Distributors’ Award Night, organized by Dangote Foods. …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SgaIFK

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top