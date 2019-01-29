Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, says his investment in the sugar sector will create 150,000 jobs and place Nigeria on the global map of sugar producers.
Dangote said this on Monday in Lagos during the 2018 Dangote Customers Celebration and Food Distributors' Award Night, organized by Dangote Foods.
