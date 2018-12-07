  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Dangote Workers Nabbed For Stealing N15m Cement – OluFamous.Com

#1
Four members of staff of the Dangote Group were on Thursday arraigned before an Ogun State High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zone, for alleged N15m fraud.

The defendants, Adewale Dalmeida, Ibrahim Lawal, Afeez Olaniba and Lukman Adam, were arraigned before Justice O. J. Bamgbose …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2Pm8Ndb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top