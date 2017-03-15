Submit Post Advertise

Metro Daniella Okeke Reacts To Alleged Sex Scandal With Apostle Suleman

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Mar 15, 2017 at 8:55 AM.

  kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke has finally broken her silence after she was rubbed into the Apostle Suleiman Sex Scandal.

    apostle suleman and okeke.PNG

    Recall, Stephanie Otobo during her media conference claimed that Daniella is an ex-girlfriend of Apostle Suleiman and they once had party with an unknown lady.

    Thereafter, Sahara Reporters revealed that Daniella’s Car and Mansion was bought by the Apostle.

    Now, Daniella in reactions to all these allegations has said her silence is golden, as she was instructed by lawyers not to say a word.

    Read Below what she said:

    “In adherence to my lawyers counsels, I have been mute since I read some funny fallacies.. My lawyers will do the talking.. But for sure a lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with. So be careful about what you say or write. My been mute is for legal reasons!! #MYCASEISDIFFERENT #GODOVEREVERYTHING.”
     
    Mar 15, 2017 at 8:55 AM
    Comments

  curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Mar 15, 2017 at 9:12 AM
