The schoolgirls had been kidnapped from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School by terrorists on February 19, 2018, during an attack on their school but 105 were released on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to wild jubilation in Dapchi.
While speaking about the abduction in a press conference in Lagos on Sunday, March 25, 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said instead of the initial 110 schoolgirls that were reported missing, 111 were actually abducted by the terrorists, with another two unconnected hostages, making it 113 in total.
Read more via pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2pF1aEJ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Mar 26, 2018 at 2:59 PM