Submit Post Advertise

Politics Dapchi Girls: FG reveals Boko Haram actually kidnapped 113 students – pulse.ng

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 26, 2018 at 10:02 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    The schoolgirls had been kidnapped from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School by terrorists on February 19, 2018, during an attack on their school but 105 were released on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to wild jubilation in Dapchi.

    While speaking about the abduction in a press conference in Lagos on Sunday, March 25, 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said instead of the initial 110 schoolgirls that were reported missing, 111 were actually abducted by the terrorists, with another two unconnected hostages, making it 113 in total.


    dapchi girls.JPG

    Read more via pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2pF1aEJ
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 26, 2018 at 2:59 PM
    siteadmin, Mar 26, 2018 at 10:02 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Dapchi Girls reveals
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Again, Nigerian Govt Revises Number Of Dapchi Girls Kidnapped, Released - Premium Times

      Samguine, Mar 26, 2018 at 10:17 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      494
      Samguine
      Mar 26, 2018 at 10:17 AM
    2. Samguine
      Politics

      I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday – IG Of Police - Nairaland

      Samguine, Mar 25, 2018 at 2:16 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      416
      Samguine
      Mar 25, 2018 at 2:16 PM
    3. Samguine
      Politics

      IG Of Police Ibrahim Idris Confirms Boko Haram Has Agreed To Release Leah Sharibu - Daily Post

      Samguine, Mar 24, 2018 at 9:51 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      496
      Samguine
      Mar 24, 2018 at 9:51 PM
    4. Samguine
      Politics

      Dapchi: DSS reveals condition Boko Haram gave before release of schoolgirls - Daily Post

      Samguine, Mar 24, 2018 at 12:50 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      870
      Samguine
      Mar 24, 2018 at 12:50 PM
    5. Samguine
      Politics

      Dapchi Girls: Freed Student Reveals How 5 Of Them Died, Where They Were Kept - Daily Trust

      Samguine, Mar 21, 2018 at 12:06 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,366
      Samguine
      Mar 21, 2018 at 12:06 PM
    6. Samguine
      Politics

      Dapchi: APC playing politics, Buhari must reveal who withdrew troops – PDP - Daily Post Nigeria

      Samguine, Mar 12, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      382
      Samguine
      Mar 12, 2018
    7. siteadmin
      Politics

      Buhari reveals what he would do about Nigerians in Boko Haram captivity – Daily Post Nigeria

      siteadmin, Feb 26, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      380
      siteadmin
      Feb 26, 2018

    Trending Posts

    Anambra Teacher Who Married His Sister To Undergo Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins - Laila News
    Anambra Teacher Who Married His Sister To Undergo Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins - Laila News
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 7:42 AM 0 comments
    Corruption Scandal: I Built Abuja House With Bank Loan - Buhari's Minister Reacts - Tribune
    Corruption Scandal: I Built Abuja House With Bank Loan - Buhari's Minister Reacts - Tribune
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 7:48 AM 0 comments
    Palm Sunday: Outrage Sparked After Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them - B Metro
    Palm Sunday: Outrage Sparked After Ugandans Hired A White Man To Play Jesus For Them - B Metro
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 8:40 AM 0 comments
    ''I Stand With Danjuma'': Ayo Fayose Reacts To Ty Danjuma's Explosive Speech, Warns Buhari
    ''I Stand With Danjuma'': Ayo Fayose Reacts To Ty Danjuma's Explosive Speech, Warns Buhari
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 8:08 AM 0 comments
    They Put Chemicals In Our Private Parts – Libya Returnee Narrates Shocking Ordeal - Daily Post
    They Put Chemicals In Our Private Parts – Libya Returnee Narrates Shocking Ordeal - Daily Post
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 8:32 AM 0 comments

    Comments