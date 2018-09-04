Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Vacancy Data Entry Officer at AJ CAST NIG LIMITED, Lagos | Workahman

#1
Data Entry Officer at AJ CAST NIG LIMITED, Lagos
  • Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and numerical information from source documents within time limits Compile.
  • verify accuracy and sort information according to priorities to prepare source data for computer entry.
  • Review data for deficiencies or errors, correct any incompatibilities if possible and check output.


For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2wGEQ0Zwww.workahman.com

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top