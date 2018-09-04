Data Entry Officer at AJ CAST NIG LIMITED, Lagos
- Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and numerical information from source documents within time limits Compile.
- verify accuracy and sort information according to priorities to prepare source data for computer entry.
- Review data for deficiencies or errors, correct any incompatibilities if possible and check output.
