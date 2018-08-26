Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble blamed for the rise in levels of sexually transmitted infections – sexual health – The sun

#1
DATING apps are partly to blame for a rise in sexually-transmitted infections, experts believe. The hot weather may also have helped cause a steep increase in syphilis because people are more sexually active when it is sunny.

Alamy According to the health board, dating apps …



Read more via sexual health – Google News – https://ift.tt/2wde7sQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top