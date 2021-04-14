  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Daunte Wright shooting: Officer Kim Potter to be charged over killing - New Telegraph

A white police officer who shot dead a black motorist in Minnesota is to be charged with second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have told US media. Officer Kim Potter has said she shot Daunte Wright accidentally, having mistakenly drawn her gun instead of her Taser, reports the BBC. Both she and…
