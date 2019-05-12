Bayern Munich left back David Alaba has cleared the air that the U-17 national team handlers demanded bribe from him to make the team prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007.
The Austrian international who spoke to OmaSport in Germany described the report which went viral last …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2JyjCcT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Austrian international who spoke to OmaSport in Germany described the report which went viral last …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2JyjCcT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]