Nigeria's former Senate President, David Mark, in his independence day message, urged those seeking to secede from Nigeria to repent. “I believe that God kept us as one under a united country for good reasons. We may have our differences or disagreements. But that must not surpass or outweigh the huge benefits of staying together. ” Sure, we are yet to achieve all our goals as a nation but we have made some appreciable progress that must be sustained and improved upon. “Whichever way it is viewed, whether region, zone or state, Islam or Christianity , we all have comparative advantages of living together. We must continue to contribute towards making our dear country a better place.”