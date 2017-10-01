Submit Post Advertise

Politics David Mark to Biafra Agitators: We Are Better As One

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 3:13 PM. Views count: 48

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Nigeria's former Senate President, David Mark, in his independence day message, urged those seeking to secede from Nigeria to repent.

    “I believe that God kept us as one under a united country for good reasons. We may have our differences or disagreements. But that must not surpass or outweigh the huge benefits of staying together.

    ” Sure, we are yet to achieve all our goals as a nation but we have made some appreciable progress that must be sustained and improved upon.

    “Whichever way it is viewed, whether region, zone or state, Islam or Christianity , we all have comparative advantages of living together. We must continue to contribute towards making our dear country a better place.”
     

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 3:13 PM
    #1



    Comments