Davido continues his brilliant form in the US as two of his 2017 hit singles are doing absolutely well on the billboard charts and radio as well.
Remember we brought you news yesterday about “Fall” entering into the top 20 most played songs on US radio, the song has yet again …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2CsD4Ud
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Remember we brought you news yesterday about “Fall” entering into the top 20 most played songs on US radio, the song has yet again …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2CsD4Ud
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]