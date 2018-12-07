  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Davido’s attempt to diss Peter Okoye now known as Mr P goes wrong – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Davido’s attempt to diss a member of the defunct musical group PSquare Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, has gone wrong. On Thursday, December 6, Mr P posted a photo on Instagram showing him attempting to open his car door, but, the “IF” crooner alleged it was just a picture pose......



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2zMuVII

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top