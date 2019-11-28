Entertainment Davido’s brother, Adewale shares pre-wedding photos – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The chairman of HKN record label and Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke on Wednesday shared photos from his pre-wedding photo session on his instagram page.

Adewale Adeleke proposed to his girlfriend Kani in July this year.....

adewale.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2L2IzNB

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top