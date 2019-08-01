Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke is expecting a baby with his 20-year-old girlfriend really soon in the United States.
Kemi Olunloyo broke the news on her social media page, congratulating Davido whose fiancée, Chioma just had a baby boy.
OBO earlier this week, had his fair share of baby drama when two ladies called him out for impregnating one of them.
read more
Kemi Olunloyo broke the news on her social media page, congratulating Davido whose fiancée, Chioma just had a baby boy.
OBO earlier this week, had his fair share of baby drama when two ladies called him out for impregnating one of them.
read more