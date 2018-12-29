Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has written on how pop star Davido’s mum appeared to her in a dream and told her she is not proud of her son.
The singer who is currently enmeshed in an assault controversy, is always at loggerheads…
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2EU9jP5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer who is currently enmeshed in an assault controversy, is always at loggerheads…
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2EU9jP5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]