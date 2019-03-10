Days after he bought a car for one of his crew Aloma DMW, Davido is sure keeping to his promise of purchasing cars for his crew.
The singer has now purchased a new whip and this time, it is for his P.A Lati. Lati took to his IG page to share …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TqRlex
