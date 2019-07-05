JustForex Trading - Start Now

Davido, Coldstone, Obasanjo Farms… FIRS publishes 19,901 accounts 'owing' taxes

Accounts belonging to Obasanjo Farms, Iyiola Omisore and Obasanjo Farms have been placed under lien for owing taxes.

In a list published on Monday, the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) listed 19,901 accounts that were yet to regularise their tax status.

Some of the accounts published include:

  • Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd
  • Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba)
  • Davido Music Worldwide Ltd
  • Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd
  • Iyiola Omisore & Par
  • Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises
  • The Assemblies of God Nigeria
  • X3M Music Limited
  • Tiger Foods Limited
  • Slot Enterprises
  • Payporte Technology Limited
  • Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited
  • Erisco Foods Limited Milk Cube account


