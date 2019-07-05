Accounts belonging to Obasanjo Farms, Iyiola Omisore and Obasanjo Farms have been placed under lien for owing taxes.
In a list published on Monday, the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) listed 19,901 accounts that were yet to regularise their tax status.
Some of the accounts published include:
- Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd
- Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba)
- Davido Music Worldwide Ltd
- Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd
- Iyiola Omisore & Par
- Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises
- The Assemblies of God Nigeria
- X3M Music Limited
- Tiger Foods Limited
- Slot Enterprises
- Payporte Technology Limited
- Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited
- Erisco Foods Limited Milk Cube account
