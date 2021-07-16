Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Davido Drops Video For "Shopping Spree" Featuring Chris Brown And Young Thug | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Davido has released the video to his 2020 single “Shopping Spree” featuring U.S. artists Chris Brown and Young Thug. Directed by Des Gray, the video was set in what appears to be a college and opens with Davido, alongside his crew, wooing a woman in a crowded hallway. In another scene, rapper...
guardian.ng