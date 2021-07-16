  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Entertainment Davido Drops Video For “Shopping Spree” Featuring Chris Brown And Young Thug – The Guardian Nigeria News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
guardian.ng

Davido Drops Video For "Shopping Spree" Featuring Chris Brown And Young Thug | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Davido has released the video to his 2020 single “Shopping Spree” featuring U.S. artists Chris Brown and Young Thug. Directed by Des Gray, the video was set in what appears to be a college and opens with Davido, alongside his crew, wooing a woman in a crowded hallway. In another scene, rapper...
guardian.ng
 

Similar threads

K
Entertainment Tiwa Savage Drops Visuals For “Park Well” Featuring Davido – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
420
Kayode Israel
K
C
Entertainment Nigerians celebrate Davido for featuring in Coming 2 America – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
482
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Entertainment Davido features Nengi of BBNaija and Nollywood veteran, RMD in new video for, ‘Jowo’ – Pulse News
Replies
0
Views
596
Kayode Israel
K
siteadmin
Entertainment (Video) Davido Brings Out Chris Brown In Los Angeles During AGT Tour - Jaguda Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
642
siteadmin
siteadmin
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Davido Parties Hard With American Rapper, Young Thug In Dubai || See Videos – tooXclusive
Replies
0
Views
348
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top