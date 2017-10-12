Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Davido Finally Opens Up On Tagbo's Death

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Lequte, Oct 12, 2017 at 8:21 AM. Views count: 1

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    David Adeleke has reacted to posts on social media that he was involved in the recent death of his friend, Tagbo.

    With accusations,counter-accusations and alleged autopsy result, Davido maintains that he is innocent of all malicious publications against him.

    “Lies everywhere due to respect for Tagbo and his family, I haven’t spoken about this issue since.

    “Soon a statement and footage will be released, enough is enough.

    “God bless you guys!!! everyone be safe.

    “My heart is pure and the world knows, please God keep my heart the same.

    “Please don’t give me a change of heart Lord, I shall remain a giving being.”
     

    Lequte, Oct 12, 2017 at 8:21 AM
