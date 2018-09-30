Politics Davido finally reacts after INEC declared APC’s Gboyega Oyetola winner of Osun governorship election – YabaLeftOnline

#1
On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared APC’s Gboyega Oyetola the winner of the Osun State Governorship election in the state. Oyetola polled a total of 255,505 votes after the collation of the results of the supplementary election in seven polling units across...



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2NS4xpV

